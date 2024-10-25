Chiefs’ Andy Reid says newly acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins will ‘probably’ play Sunday against Raiders

By The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts' Jaylon Jones (40) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Amis]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid says newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would “probably” play in Sunday’s game in Las Vegas, just three days after the three-time All-Pro’s trade from the Titans to Kansas City became official. Reid made the announcement after Hopkins had completed his second workout with the Chiefs. Reid also said wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would miss the game with a hamstring injury and defensive end Mike Danna with a pectoral injury. The Raiders are the last team to have beaten the Chiefs, winning 20-14 on Christmas Day last year at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.