Chiefs’ Andy Reid says newly acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins will ‘probably’ play Sunday against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid says newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would “probably” play in Sunday’s game in Las Vegas, just three days after the three-time All-Pro’s trade from the Titans to Kansas City became official. Reid made the announcement after Hopkins had completed his second workout with the Chiefs. Reid also said wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would miss the game with a hamstring injury and defensive end Mike Danna with a pectoral injury. The Raiders are the last team to have beaten the Chiefs, winning 20-14 on Christmas Day last year at Arrowhead Stadium.

