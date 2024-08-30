Chiefs’ Andy Reid on new NBC in-game interviews: ‘I’ve got to do it … but don’t expect much’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that he will dutifully take part in the new in-game interview that NBC will conduct when it broadcasts their season-opener against the Ravens this coming week. But he didn’t sound very enthusiastic about it. Reid tends to dislike anything that takes his focus away from the field on game day. And while the in-game interview, which has become common in other sports, promises to be brief, it is nonetheless a minor distraction. Reid told local reporters, “Listen, I’ve got to do it. I’m going to do it. I’m an NFL-team guy, so I’m going to do it. But don’t expect much.”

