Chiefs’ Andy Reid: ‘no communication’ with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones amid holdout

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. The negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones appear to be getting more contentious by the day, and chances are growing that the Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense without the All-Pro defensive tackle. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday there has been no communication with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in the midst of a contract holdout. Reid spoke one day after Jones indicated on social media that he could take the holdout as far as Week 8 of the regular season. The 29-year-old Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal, and he wants to be among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the game. Jones has been piling up daily fines of $50,000 for missing a mandatory minicamp over the summer along with training camp, and he will forfeit game checks of about $1.1 million for each he is absent.

