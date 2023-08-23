Chiefs’ Andy Reid: ‘no communication’ with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones amid holdout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday there has been no communication with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in the midst of a contract holdout. Reid spoke one day after Jones indicated on social media that he could take the holdout as far as Week 8 of the regular season. The 29-year-old Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal, and he wants to be among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the game. Jones has been piling up daily fines of $50,000 for missing a mandatory minicamp over the summer along with training camp, and he will forfeit game checks of about $1.1 million for each he is absent.

