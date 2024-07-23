Chiefs’ Andy Reid lands the lead spot in AP’s NFL top 5 head coach rankings

Three-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid was a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for No. 1 coach in the NFL in a preseason survey. A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five coaches, basing selections on current status entering the 2024 season. Reid has led the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl victories and three titles in five seasons. John Harbaugh, Sean McVay, Mike Tomlin and Kyle Shanahan each received two second-place votes. Doug Pederson, Dan Campbell, Matt LaFleur, Sean McDermott and DeMeco Ryans also received votes.

