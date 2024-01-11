Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Travis Kelce not contemplating retirement any time soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he hasn’t even thought about retirement after longtime Seattle coach Pete Carroll stepped down on Wednesday and Bill Belichick parted ways with New England on Thursday. The 65-year-old Reid was asked about the possibility of his own retirement after this season, and replied: “I’m old, but I’m not that old.” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce likewise clapped back at thoughts of retirement, even though he talked about the possibility earlier this season. Kelce says “I have no reason to stop playing football.” The Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

