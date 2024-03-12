Chiefs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. agree to a 1-year deal, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Irv Smith Jr. have agreed on a one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be finalized until Wednesday, the start of the new league year. Smith should be able to work alongside Travis Kelce in multiple tight end sets. The 25-year-old also makes the Chiefs younger at an important position in the Kansas City offense. Kelce will turn 35 next season and Blake Bell, who had been a backup but is a free agent, would turn 33 before Week 1. The Chiefs also have tight end Noah Gray on the roster.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.