Chiefs and Mike Danna agree on a 3-year, $24 million deal, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the contract says Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna has agreed on a three-year, $24 million deal to remain in Kansas City. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. Danna had a career-best 6 1/2 sacks last season plus seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits while playing 74% of the defensive snaps. A fifth-round pick in 2020, Danna has 17 sacks in four seasons.

