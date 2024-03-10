Chiefs and DT Chris Jones agree to framework of 5-year deal worth $95M guaranteed, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones agreed late Saturday on the framework of a five-year contract that includes $95 million guaranteed and keeps the All-Pro defensive tackle off the free agent market, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the details of the contract were still being finalized.

Jones, who turns 30 in July, will become one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history, just behind the $34 million average annual salary that is being earned by San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa. The deal eclipses the $31.6 million average of Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, who had long represented the financial benchmark for a defensive player.

His agents, Michael and Jason Katz, tweeted congratulations in a post on X, formally known as Twitter, to “the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.