Chiefs and 49ers ramp up practice intensity as Super Bowl approaches

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with teammates during practice Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 in Henderson, Nev. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have been getting a chippy in practice this week as kickoff for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers approaches. It culminated in a scuffle involving members of the offensive and defensive lines on Wednesday. Left guard Trey Smith says everything was smoothed out before the end of practice. The 49ers had their most intense practice this week, according to a pool report, going an hour and 27 minutes. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he was quite pleased with the effort.

