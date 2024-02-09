Chiefs and 49ers ramp up practice intensity as Super Bowl approaches

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have been getting a chippy in practice this week as kickoff for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers approaches. It culminated in a scuffle involving members of the offensive and defensive lines on Wednesday. Left guard Trey Smith says everything was smoothed out before the end of practice. The 49ers had their most intense practice this week, according to a pool report, going an hour and 27 minutes. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he was quite pleased with the effort.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.