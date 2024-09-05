Chiefs agree with TE Noah Gray on 3-year contract extension, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs agreed with tight end Noah Gray on a three-year, $18 million contract extension hours before they played the Ravens to open the NFL season Thursday night, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. Gray was in the final year of his rookie contract and was due to make $3.1 million this season.

