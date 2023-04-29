Chiefs address biggest needs during hometown NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their three biggest needs on the first two days of their hometown NFL draft, then spent Saturday adding some much-needed depth at other positions. The haul began with the selection of local boy Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a pass rusher from Kansas State, in Thursday night’s opening round. SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris filled two more needs on Friday. The final day saw the Chiefs add Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner to help replace Juan Thornhill along with some other pieces that provide depth across the board.

