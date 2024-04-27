Chiefs address biggest concerns in NFL draft with selections of wide receiver and offensive tackle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their biggest concerns in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions traded up in the first round to grab speedy Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Then they made a modest move up in the second round to draft BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. The Chiefs also added depth at their biggest remaining positions of need in the later rounds. They used one fourth-round pick on Jared Wiley of TCU and another on Jaden Hicks, a safety from Washington State.

