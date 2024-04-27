Chiefs address biggest concerns in NFL draft with selections of wide receiver and offensive tackle

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson, left, during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. While Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. will most assuredly be gone the Buffalo Bills' scheduled NFL draft pick at No. 28, the Texas junior tandem of Adonai Mitchell and Worthy, or perhaps Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, could be available. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their biggest concerns in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions traded up in the first round to grab speedy Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Then they made a modest move up in the second round to draft BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. The Chiefs also added depth at their biggest remaining positions of need in the later rounds. They used one fourth-round pick on Jared Wiley of TCU and another on Jaden Hicks, a safety from Washington State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.