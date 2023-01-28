Chiefs active TE Jody Fortson from IR for AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have activated tight end Jody Fortson from injured reserve and elevated wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette for Sunday night’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The move to activate Fortson was widely expected after the red-zone threat showed no lingering problems from his elbow injury in practice this week. Fortson has not played since Dec. 18 against the Texans. He filled a roster spot that was already available after the Chiefs waived cornerback Chris Lammons. The Chiefs are hosting the AFC title game for the fifth straight time.

