Chiefs active Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu for Black Friday game against the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu on Thursday, and both are expected to be on the field when the Super Bowl champions play the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. Pacheco has been on injured reserve since Week 2, when he fractured his right fibula against Cincinnati. Omenihu has not been on the field since tearing his right ACL in the playoffs last year. As expected, the Chiefs ruled out fill-in kicker Spencer Shrader after he strained his hamstring earlier in the week. Matthew Wright will handle kicking duties against the Raiders.

