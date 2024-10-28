Chiefs acquire pass rusher Josh Uche from the Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick

By The Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Joshua Uche, bottom middle right, and teammates tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired pass rusher Josh Uche from the New England Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The move gives one of the NFL’s best defenses an upgrade at a position where it was looking for some help. Uche will take the roster spot of tight end Jody Fortson, who is headed for injured reserve with a knee injury. Uche was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 and has 20 1/2 sacks over parts of five seasons, including two through the first seven games of this season. His best year was in 2022, when Uche had 11 1/2 sacks and forced two fumbles in 15 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.