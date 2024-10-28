Chiefs acquire pass rusher Josh Uche from the Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired pass rusher Josh Uche from the New England Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The move gives one of the NFL’s best defenses an upgrade at a position where it was looking for some help. Uche will take the roster spot of tight end Jody Fortson, who is headed for injured reserve with a knee injury. Uche was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 and has 20 1/2 sacks over parts of five seasons, including two through the first seven games of this season. His best year was in 2022, when Uche had 11 1/2 sacks and forced two fumbles in 15 games.

