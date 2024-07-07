“Chicho” nets 17th goal of season, Luna adds a goal and 3 assists as RSL beats Atlanta 5-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Christian “Chicho” Arango scored his MLS-leading 17th goal of the season, Diego Luna added a goal and three assists and Real Salt Lake beat Atlanta United 5-2. Braian Ojeda and Alexandros Katranis and Matt Crooks also scored for RSL. Crooks gave Salt Lake a 1-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game, the fast goal in franchise history. Daniel Ríos had a goal and an assists and Saba Lobjanidze each scored a goal for Atlanta.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.