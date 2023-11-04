Chiccitt scores all 3 Robert Morris touchdowns in 21-20 victory over Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt accounted for all three Robert Morris touchdowns and the Colonials held off Southeast Missouri State 21-20. Southeast Missouri State (4-5, 3-1 Big South-OVC Association) crossed midfield on its last possession but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-19 with eight seconds left. Chiccitt bulled into the endzone from the 2-yard line and then tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Noah Robinson for Robert Morris (3-6, 1-3). Chiccitt added a go-ahead 4-yard TD pass to Chaese Jackson that capped the scoring with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter. Patrick Heitert was 14-of-33 passing and threw a touchdown pass for the Redhawks.

