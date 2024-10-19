Chiccitt, Moyer power Robert Morris in 45-31 victory over Long Island

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, DJ Moyer scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Robert Morris outlasted Long Island University 45-31. RMU overcame an outstanding game by LIU quarterback Ethan Greenwood, who had 369 yards of total offense. Greenwood’s 69-yard pass to Aviyon Smith-Mack set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jared Lewis that gave the Sharks their first lead, 31-30 early in the fourth quarter but Robert Morris regained the lead on the ensuing possession when Moyer’s 15-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play 75-yard drive. After holding on downs deep in their own territory, the Colonials put the game away with an 86-yard touchdown pass from Chiccitt to Shawn Charles.

