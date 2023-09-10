Chiccitt accounts for 4 TDs to help lead Robert Morris past St. Francis (PA) 31-21

MOON TOWNSHIP, Penn. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt threw for three touchdowns to three different targets and Robert Morris pulled away in the second half to beat St. Francis (PA) 31-21. Chiccitt also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from wideout Connor Becker to give the Colonials a 10-7 lead. St. Francis’ Coyle Doyle threw for 187 yards — 111 to receiver Casey McKinney — and a touchdown also to McKinney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.