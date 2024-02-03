Chicago White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Santos throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chicago White Sox traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 for two minor leaguers and a draft pick. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners for two minor leaguers and a draft pick. The White Sox acquired right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the 2024 draft. The 24-year-old Santos went 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and five saves in a career-high 60 appearances for Chicago last year. The White Sox also acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena.

