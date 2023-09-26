Chicago White Sox place All-Star OF Luis Robert Jr. on IL with left knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list, ending his career-best season. Robert left Sunday’s 3-2 win at Boston in the second inning. The slugger has a mild MCL sprain in his left knee, and the team said rest should be enough for him to recover in two to four weeks. The White Sox also brought up veteran outfielder Tyler Naquin from Triple-A Charlotte. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was placed on the 60-day injured list before the team’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

