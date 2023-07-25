Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol takes blame for team’s struggles

CHICAGO (AP) — With the Chicago White Sox moving toward a sell-off at next week’s trade deadline, manager Pedro Grifol is taking the blame for the team’s disappointing performance. Grifol struck an optimistic tone after he was hired in November, but it hasn’t worked out very well in his first season as a major league skipper. After winning the AL Central in 2021 and going 81-81 last year, the White Sox had a 41-60 record heading into their game against the crosstown Cubs. The White Sox got Yoán Moncada back before the series against the Cubs. The third baseman was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and catcher Carlos Pérez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

