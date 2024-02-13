Chicago White Sox looking at a long list of options for their starting rotation

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The White Sox are looking at a long list of options for their rotation during spring training, and how that situation shakes out likely will affect the team’s bullpen. Dylan Cease was the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason, but it looks as if he will at least begin the year with Chicago. He went 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA in a career-high 33 starts in 2023, striking out 214 in 177 innings. Manager Pedro Grifol says the team is “stretching out probably 14, 15 guys.”

