Chicago White Sox hire Marcus Thames as their hitting coach

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Marcus Thames as their hitting coach Tuesday, luring him from a similar job with the Los Angeles Angels. Thames joins manager Pedro Grifol’s staff after spending last season in that role with Los Angeles. The Angels finished third in the AL with 231 homers. They were fifth in the league slugging percentage, seventh in both OPS and walks and tied for seventh in extra-base hits. The 47-year-old Thames worked as the Miami Marlins’ hitting coach in 2022 and served in the same capacity for the Yankees from 2018-21. He also served as the New York’s assistant hitting coach from 2016-17.

