Chicago White Sox, Dylan Cease avoid arbitration with $8 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox avoided arbitration, agreeing to an $8 million, one-year deal. Cease, who has been mentioned in trade rumors, struggled last season after finishing second in the 2022 AL Cy Young Award vote. The 28-year-old right-hander was 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts. The White Sox also reached agreements with slugger Andrew Vaughn ($3.25 million) and right-hander Michael Kopech ($3 million) as well as infielder Nicky Lopez ($4.3 million), and pitchers Michael Soroka ($3 million), Touki Toussaint ($1.3 million) and Garrett Crochet ($800,000). Chicago has deals with its seven arbitration-eligible players.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.