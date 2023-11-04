Chicago White Sox decline their $14 million option on star shortstop Tim Anderson

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox declined their $14-million option for next season on two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson and bought him out for $1 million. The bat-flipping face of the franchise, Anderson led the majors with a .335 batting average in 2019 and made All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022. But he was dogged by injuries the past two years, including a sprained left knee and right shoulder soreness in 2023. Anderson is set to hit the free-agent market following his worst season. He batted .245 with just one homer and 25 RBIs in 123 games.

