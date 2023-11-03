Chicago White Sox decline $15 million club option on closer Liam Hendriks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have declined their $15 million club option on closer Liam Hendriks. The White Sox also said right-hander Mike Clevinger had declined his $12 million mutual option. Veteran outfielders Clint Frazier and Trayce Thompson were outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. Hendriks is owed a $15 million buyout that will be paid in 10 equal installments from 2024-33. Clevinger receives a $4 million buyout. Hendriks was voted AL comeback player of the year by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The 34-year-old right-hander returned in May after beginning the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

