Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti moving to Detroit for TV play-by-play

DETROIT (AP) — Longtime Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti is moving to Detroit where he will become the TV play-by-play voice of the Tigers. Detroit announced Benetti’s hiring Thursday. Benetti had been part of the White Sox booth since 2016 and took over as lead announcer when Ken “Hawk” Harrelson retired in 2019. Benetti said on social media he was excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to bringing the rising Detroit franchise’s games to Tigers fans worldwide. He told White Sox fans in another post that he loved them dearly.

