Chicago White Sox and RHP Erick Fedde agree to $15 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Erick Fedde is returning to the majors with the Chicago White Sox after spending last season in South Korea. The right-hander has agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with Chicago, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical. The 30-year-old Fedde was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2017 and pitched for the Nationals for six seasons, going 21-33 with a 5.41 ERA in 102 games, including 88 starts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.