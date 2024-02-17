Chicago White Sox agree to minor league contract with reliever Bryan Shaw

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Bryan Shaw that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The 36-year-old Shaw also pitched for Chicago last season. The right-hander had no record, four saves and a 4.14 ERA in 38 appearances. He made his big league debut with Arizona in 2011. He is 43-45 with a 3.93 ERA in 791 career games, also playing for Cleveland, Colorado and Seattle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.