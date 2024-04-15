Chicago White Sox activate slugger Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The slumping Chicago White Sox have activated slugger Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day injured list. The White Sox also brought up right-hander Nick Nastrini from Triple-A Charlotte. Infielder Zach Remillard and right-hander Justin Anderson were sent down, and veteran catcher Max Stassi was transferred to the 60-day IL. Manager Pedro Grifol said there was a team meeting before the series opener against Kansas City. But he declined to provide any further details. The oft-injured Jiménez had been sidelined by a left adductor strain. He got hurt on March 31 against Detroit.

