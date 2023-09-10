Chicago star Kahleah Copper signs multi-year extension with Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky signed star Kahleah Copper to a multi-year contract extension Sunday. Copper, who was set to be a free agent at the end of the season, ranks in the franchise’s top five in a number of categories including scoring (2,676 points) and games played (224), She currently leads the team in scoring (18.7 points) this season and has helped the Sky reach the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. Copper helped the franchise win its first WNBA title in 2021, earning MVP honors of the Finals.

