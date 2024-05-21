Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese adds new title — women’s professional soccer team owner

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese can now call herself a professional sports team owner. DC Power Football Club, a Washington-based women’s team set to begin play this summer in the United Soccer League Super League, has announced Reese as the first member of its ownership group. Reese grew up near Baltimore in Randallstown, Maryland. She says talks to join the ownership group started around the time she decided to leave LSU for the WNBA. A three-time All-American, Reese led LSU to the 2023 NCAA championship. Power FC is one of eight teams set to play in the USL Super League’s inaugural season, which opens in August.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.