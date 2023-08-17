Chicago Sky trying to squeeze into playoffs after undergoing major changes

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky saw big stars exit in the offseason and their coach and general manager leave last month. They hope to make the playoffs after all those changes but have some work to do if they’re going to make it happen. Interim coach and general manager Emre Vatansever says “it’s time to turn it around.” The Sky are tied for eighth with the Los Angeles Sparks at 12-18 and are 5-9 since Vatansever took over. They’ve lost three straight after winning three in a row. They have 10 games remaining as they try to make the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

