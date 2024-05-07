Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso out at least a month with a shoulder injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso will be sidelined for at least a month with a shoulder injury she sustained in a preseason game against Minnesota on May 3. The No. 3 pick in the WNBA draft will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, according to the team. Cardoso had six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes before getting hurt. The 6-foot-7 center helped South Carolina go undefeated and win the school’s third national championship last month.

