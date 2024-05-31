Chicago Sky embracing their share of the WNBA spotlight behind gregarious rookie Angel Reese

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky are enjoying the moment at a time when interest in women’s basketball and the WNBA’s ratings, attendance and revenue are soaring. They’ve won three of the six games this season heading into their Saturday matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. It will be the first meeting as pros between Angel Reese and her old college rival. But Chicago has its sights set on bigger things. The Sky boast two highly touted rookies in Reese and Kamilla Cardoso along with a new coach after hiring Naismith Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.

