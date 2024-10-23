Chicago Red Stars getting new name, will be known as Chicago Stars Football Club

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Red Stars are getting a new name and logo. The National Women’s Soccer League team announced Wednesday that will be known as the Chicago Stars Football Club after this season. The team will continue to wear the Red Stars name and crest for the remainder of the season and through the playoffs. The franchise has been known as the Red Stars since it started play in 2009. Chicago has clinched a playoff spot and is sixth in the league with 32 points and a 10-13-2 record. The Red Stars drew an NWSL-record 35,038 fans for a game at Wrigley Field in June.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.