Chicago Red Stars dismiss GM for ‘lapse of judgement’

CHICAGO (AP) — The general manager of the Chicago Red Stars has been fired for a “lapse of judgement” after just more than a year in the position. Michelle Lomnicki was dismissed in advance of a report in The Athletic on Friday that said the youth soccer club Chicago Empire FC had employed Craig Harrington, who was suspended from coaching in the National Women’s Soccer League for two years because of inappropriate conduct while coach of the Utah Royals. Lomnicki has ties to the youth team, an affiliate of the Red Stars until 2021. Her husband, Wes Lomnicki, is Empire’s sporting director.

