Chicago nemesis Burke rallies Red Bulls to 1-1 draw

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago nemesis Cory Burke scored in the 89th minute to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with the Fire. Burke headed in a corner kick from John Tolkin and found the net for the first time this season for New York (1-3-6). It was the 10th goal in 10 career matches against the Fire in all competitions. Kei Kamara scored in the 34th minute to give Chicago (2-2-5) a 1-0 lead. Arnaud Souquet and Maren Haile-Selassie picked up assists on Kamara’s fourth goal of the season.

