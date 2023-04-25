Chicago Golden Gloves shines spotlight on female boxers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Golden Gloves counts Joe Louis, Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali as past champions. But the event that celebrated its 100th anniversary this month has also given women a chance to show what they can do since 1994. Claire Quinn and Jessie LaFree were among the 40 who entered this year. The two thirtysomethings went straight to the finals on April 15, with Quinn losing by a decision at 154 pounds and LaFree winning by a walkover at 139.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.