Chicago Golden Gloves shines spotlight on female boxers

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Coach Miguel Martinez, right, warms up with Claire Quinn as she prepares for her 156-pound champion bout on the final night of the 100th year of the Chicago Golden Gloves boxing tournament Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Cicero, Ill. Quinn fell in love with boxing when she started taking lessons to help her get back in shape following knee surgery. Now 30, she is one of the top-ranked amateurs in her weight class and has her sights set on turning pro and fighting on local cards. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Golden Gloves counts Joe Louis, Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali as past champions. But the event that celebrated its 100th anniversary this month has also given women a chance to show what they can do since 1994. Claire Quinn and Jessie LaFree were among the 40 who entered this year. The two thirtysomethings went straight to the finals on April 15, with Quinn losing by a decision at 154 pounds and LaFree winning by a walkover at 139.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.