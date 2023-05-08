Chicago Fire part with coach Hendrickson, return to Klopas
By The Associated Press
Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson right, hugs George Koutsias (19) after defeating Minnesota United 2-1 in an MLS soccer game Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Chicago. This was Koutsias' first MLS game after being called up from Greece. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Beaty]
CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Chicago Fire have fired coach Ezra Hendrickson and replaced him with Frank Klopas for the remainder of the season. The team also parted ways with assistant coach Junior González. The Fire are 14th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with 11 points. Only the New York Red Bulls trail Chicago. The Red Bulls parted ways with coach Gerhard Struber on Monday in what the team says was a mutual agreement. Hendrickson led the Fire to a 12-18-14 mark over two seasons. He spent 13 years coaching at the domestic and international levels before Chicago hired him in November 2021 to take over for Klopas, who had replaced the fired Raphaël Wicky on an interim basis.
FILE - Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson looks on from the sideline during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The struggling Chicago Fire fired coach Ezra Hendrickson and replaced him with Frank Klopas for the remainder of the season. The team also fired assistant coach Junior González on Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell
FILE - Then-Chicago Fire head coach Raphael Wicky, left, and assistant coach Frank Klopas, right, direct their team during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Chicago. The struggling Chicago Fire fired coach Ezra Hendrickson and replaced him with Frank Klopas for the remainder of the season. The team also fired assistant coach Junior González on Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)