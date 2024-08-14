Chicago Fire, midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri mutually agree to terminate his contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire and midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, opening senior and international roster spots for the club ranked next to last in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. Shaqiri, 32, had 16 goals and 20 assists in 75 matches with 63 starts across all competitions with the Fire after joining in February 2022 as a designated player via transfer from Olympique Lyonnais of France’s Ligue 1. His totals included two goals and two assists in nine chances over 12 contests this season for Chicago.

