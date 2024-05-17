Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner misses 4th straight game with left hamstring issue

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner has missed his fourth consecutive game, increasing the possibility that he could need a stint on the injured list. Hoerner was scratched for Tuesday’s 7-0 loss at Atlanta because of left hamstring tightness. He went through a more normal pregame routine on Thursday, but manager Craig Counsell says his hamstring was still bothering him. Hoerner, a Gold Glove winner last year, is batting .269 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 41 games this season.

