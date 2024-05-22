Chicago Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks is looking at bullpen move as an ‘opportunity’

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks is looking at his transition to the bullpen as an opportunity. Hendricks was pushed out of Chicago’s rotation after he went 0-4 with a 10.57 ERA in his first seven starts of the season. It looks as if the Cubs will go with a bullpen day in Hendricks’ regular slot on Thursday against Atlanta. The 34-year-old right-hander has made just two relief appearances in his 11 years in the majors, one during the 2016 season and again when he got the loss during a 13-inning 2018 NL Wild Card Game against Colorado. Hendricks says the move to a relief role is an opportunity “to try and turn things around.”

