Chicago Cubs release reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and infielder Dominic Smith

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have released reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and infielder Dominic Smith. Edwards and Smith were in camp on minor league contracts. The 32-year-old Edwards was trying to make the Cubs’ roster again after he broke into the majors with the team in 2015. He spent the last two years with Washington, going 7-6 with four saves and a 3.07 ERA in 89 appearances. The Cubs have 34 players left in major league camp. They visit Texas on Thursday for opening day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.