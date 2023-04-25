Chicago Cubs place OF Cody Bellinger on the paternity list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the paternity list. Bellinger and his girlfriend welcomed their second child on Sunday, a baby girl. The 27-year-old Bellinger is off to a strong start in his first year with Chicago, batting .300 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 21 games. The 2019 NL MVP finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs in December. The Cubs also recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa. He was in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against San Diego.

