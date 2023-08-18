Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman isn’t sure when he’ll be able to take the mound again

By The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 31, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is dealing with persistent pain because of a right rib cartilage fracture. Stroman said he isn’t sure when he’ll be able to take the mound again. Stroman was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 2 with right hip inflammation. The All-Star right-hander was slated to start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he had some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.

