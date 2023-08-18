Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman isn’t sure when he’ll be able to take the mound again

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is dealing with persistent pain because of a right rib cartilage fracture. Stroman said he isn’t sure when he’ll be able to take the mound again. Stroman was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 2 with right hip inflammation. The All-Star right-hander was slated to start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he had some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.

