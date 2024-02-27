Chicago Cubs finalize Bellinger contract after trading a minor leaguer to the White Sox

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs finalized Cody Bellinger’s $80 million, three-year contract after they traded left-hander Bailey Horn to the White Sox, clearing a spot on their 40-man roster. Bellinger, who turns 29 in July, will make $27.5 million this year. He has a $27.5 million player option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. There is a $25 million player option for 2026 with a $5 million buyout. He also gets a hotel suite on road trips. Bellinger hit a career-best .307 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs in 130 games with the Cubs last season. The Cubs sent Horn to the White Sox for minor league right-hander Matt Thompson.

