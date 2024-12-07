Chicago Cubs finalize 2-year contract with LHP Matthew Boyd

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and left-hander Matthew Boyd have finalized a $29 million, two-year contract. In his return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland this year. He also made three postseason starts for the AL Central champions, allowing one run while striking out 14 in 11 2/3 innings. Boyd signed with the Guardians in June. He made his season debut when he pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Cubs on Aug. 13. The Cubs also announced that shortstop Dansby Swanson had core surgery in early October. Swanson is not expected to miss any time as a result of the operation.

