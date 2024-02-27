Chicago Cubs clear roster spot for Cody Bellinger by trading a minor leaguer to the White Sox

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have cleared a spot on their 40-man roster for Cody Bellinger by trading left-hander Bailey Horn to the White Sox. Bellinger agreed to an $80 million, three-year contract with Chicago last weekend. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. Bellinger hit a career-best .307 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs in 130 games with the Cubs last season. The Cubs sent Horn to the White Sox for minor league right-hander Matthew Thompson.

